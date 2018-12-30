Register
21:56 GMT +330 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium

    EU Strengthens Capital Market Union, Punishes Tax Avoiders

    © REUTERS / Yves Logghe
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The European Commission (EC) has announced that a series of new legislative measures regarding the EU's economic system are to come into force on 1 January 2019. The Securitisation Regulation and Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive should promote economic stability and bolster cooperation between EU member states.

    On 30 December the EC issued several press releases where it outlined new regulations that will take effect beginning 1 January, 2019.

    The Securitisation Regulation (SR), which is aimed at strengthening "banks' ability to support the economy and spread risks across market participants, while avoiding the excesses that led to the financial crisis" is considered to be "an important building block of the Capital Markets Union" — a plan for establishing an integrated capital market in the EU by 2019, which was adopted earlier.

    "This legislation…will help build a sound and safe securitisation market in the EU, bringing real benefits to investment, jobs and growth. It will free up bank lending so that more financing can go towards supporting our companies and households", Valdis Dombrovskis, the EC vice-president said, according to an EC press release.

    The SR creates "common rules and sets the criteria for simple, transparent and standardised (STS) securitisation in the EU" and is expected to "lead to more investment opportunities and increased lending to households and businesses".

    Флаги Евросоюза
    © La UE
    EU Hits Five Major State-Run Russian Banks With Capital Market Restrictions
    Another piece of legislation slated to enter into force in 2019 is the Anti-Tax Avoidance Directive (ATAD), which will target the "main forms of tax avoidance practiced by large multinationals" in EU member states.

    According to the press release, some companies "exploit the differences in Member States' rules to minimise their tax bills by shifting profits within the EU", which leads to the necessity of establishing an effective taxation system, and which is "heavily dependent on close coordination between Member States".

    "The Commission has fought consistently and for a long time against aggressive tax planning. The battle is not yet won, but this marks a very important step in our fight against those who try to take advantage of loopholes in the tax systems of our Member States to avoid billions of euros in tax", Pierre Moscovici, commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs, was cited in the press release as saying.

    READ MORE: ‘Europe to Continue Its Low Growth Trap, Because Gov'ts Are Too Big’ – Professor

    The ATAD has presented 5 key anti-avoidance measures, three of which will take effect on 1 January 2019. These are the "Controlled Foreign Company (CFC) rule", aimed at deterring "profit shifting to no or low tax countries"; "Interest Limitation", which has to limit companies' ability to create "artificial debt arrangements designed to minimise taxes"; and the "General Anti-Abuse Rule" as a last resort for countering "aggressive tax planning when other rules do not apply".

    Travellers queue for passport control at Stockholm airport Arlanda
    © AFP 2018 / Henrik Montgomery
    'Critical Security Gap' Closed as New Schengen Border Controls Come Into Effect
    Earlier, the EC announced that new rules regarding the Schengen Information System (SIS) had come into force, "closing a critical security gap" in the EU.

    In 2015 the European Commission adopted the Action plan on building a capital market union in the EU. The plan was reviewed in 2017, incorporating approaches towards contemporary challenges that the EU is trying to tackle. Among these was the planned departure of the UK from the EU, with the solution being to strengthen the "EU-27 capital markets".

    Related:

    Mogherini: EU Fears 'Rule of Jungle' May Win Over Rule of Law in Int'l Relations
    Polish Parliament Amends Supreme Court Law That Triggered EU Sanctions
    Polish President Vetoes Law Amending Country's Election Rules to EU Parliament
    Kosovo No Longer Needs EU Rule of Law Mission – Justice Minister
    Pending EU Copyright Law to Complicate Business Framework - Scholar
    Tags:
    tax, economic, legislation, European Union, Pierre Moscovici, Valdis Dombrovskis, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse