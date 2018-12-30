Register
13:32 GMT +330 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British musician and singer Paul McCartney (File)

    McCartney Spotted On Board Abramovich's Yacht Amid UK Visa Struggle - Reports

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    The Russian tycoon and Chelsea FC owner was denied renewal of his UK work visa amid a diplomatic row between London and Moscow over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal. Abramovich has obtained Israeli citizenship, enabling him to travel to the UK. However, London is now reportedly seeking to limit his ability to operate in the country.

    One of the Beatles, Sir Paul McCartney along with his family, has been photographed on his way to Roman Abramovich’s exclusive Eclipse yacht in the Caribbean while the holiday season comes to an end. The website Page Six reports that the 76-year-old musician, his wife Nancy Shevell, 59, and his designer daughter had lunch on the Chelsea owner’s yacht.

    On the third day after landing on the Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy in a private jet, McCartney was snapped stepping aboard a vessel meant to take them to Abramovich’s floating palace, which is reportedly worth over $1 billion.

    The 52-year-old billionaire businessman obtained Israeli citizenship in May after he failed to renew his UK working visa earlier this spring. His visa issues were largely associated with the souring UK-Russia relations in wake of the Salisbury poisoning.

    In the 4 March Salisbury incident, former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter were reportedly exposed to a nerve agent. London claimed that the toxin, called "Novichok", was produced in Russia and blamed the attempted murder on Russia’s GRU intelligence service.

    Russia has repeatedly rejected the claims as ungrounded and offered a joint investigation into the poisoning, which Britain declined. However, London moved to expel 23 Russian diplomats from the country, with Moscow responding in kind.

    READ MORE: British Intel to Ratchet Up Pressure on Russian Businessmen — Reports

    In December, The Telegraph reported that UK intelligence services were looking to increase pressure on 6 powerful Russian businessmen with alleged close ties with the Kremlin, including Roman Abramovich. The decision to target him is understood to be "the most significant".

    According to anonymous intelligence officials, London seeks to limit the blacklisted tycoons’ “manoeuvrability and their ability to travel and operate freely in Britain, Europe and elsewhere", with measures ranging from revoking their visas to restricting travel and even targeting their assets in the UK.

    Related:

    ‘Mad Captain’: Sir Paul McCartney Joins Growing List of Artists Dissing Trump
    This Bird Has Flown: Paul McCartney Opens up on Failed Meeting With Putin
    ‘Entirely False’: Abramovich’s Lawyer Rubbishes Money Laundering Allegations
    New Israeli Citizen Abramovich Needs UK Work Permit to Manage His Chelsea FC
    Russian Billionaire Abramovich Left Israel After Obtaining Citizenship – Source
    Tags:
    tycoon, visa regime, yacht, holiday, Chelsea FC, Stella McCartney, Paul McCartney, Roman Abramovich, Caribbean, Israel, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    No Words Necessary: Silent Film's Most Enchanting Actresses
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    Home Alone: White House Edition
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse