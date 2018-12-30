UK Trade Minister Says '50-50' Chance Brexit Will Not Happen – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK trade minister Liam Fox has estimated the chance of his country staying in the European Union at 50 percent if the prime minister’s Brexit plan fails to clear the parliament.

"If we were not to vote for that, I’m not sure I would give it [Brexit] much more than 50-50," the secretary of state for international trade said in an interview to The Sunday Times out Sunday.

© AP Photo / Frank Augstein

He reportedly said that he would like to see more concessions from Brussels but insisted that a withdrawal agreement that fell short of the ideal was better than a no-deal Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May called off the vote in parliament on her proposed deal this month after it became too hard to sell. She promised a meaningful debate and a vote on the terms of the withdrawal in the week starting on January 14.