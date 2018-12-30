UK Trade Minister Says '50-50' Chance Brexit Will Not Happen – Reports

"If we were not to vote for that, I’m not sure I would give it [Brexit] much more than 50-50," the secretary of state for international trade said in an interview to The Sunday Times out Sunday.
Prime Minister Theresa May called off the vote in parliament on her proposed deal this month after it became too hard to sell. She promised a meaningful debate and a vote on the terms of the withdrawal in the week starting on January 14.
