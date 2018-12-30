Lower House of Italian Parliament Votes for 2019 Budget

The lower house said the revised spending bill was approved by a vote of 327 to 228.
The European Commission said in fall it could not accept Italy’s high-spending budget that would raise the cash-strapped nation’s deficit to 2.4 percent next year. The amended bill cut that target to 2.04 percent.
READ MORE: WATCH Brawl Erupt in Italian Parliament Amid Intense Budget Debate
Italy ranks second after Greece in the European Union in terms of public debt, with its debt amounting to 131.8 percent of the country's GDP.
All comments
Show new comments (0)