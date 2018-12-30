'Yellow Vest' Protesters Set on Fire Entrance to Bank of France - Reports

December 29 marked the seventh Saturday in a row that "yellow vest" rallies are being held across France. A total of 800 "yellow vest" protesters have been recorded in Rouen on Saturday.
The wave of the so-called yellow vest protests — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in mid-November. While the French government has scrapped its planned hike in fuel taxes, which is what initially sparked the protests, the "yellow vests" have evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs. The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protesters and the police.
