'Yellow Vest' Protesters Set on Fire Entrance to Bank of France - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The participants of a "yellow vest" rally, which is being held in the French city of Rouen on Saturday, set the entrance to the city's office of the Bank of France on fire, local media reported.

December 29 marked the seventh Saturday in a row that "yellow vest" rallies are being held across France. A total of 800 "yellow vest" protesters have been recorded in Rouen on Saturday.

According to the Europe1 radio station, the protesters have placed dumpsters in front of the entrance to the bank and set them on fire. The gate in front of the bank was damaged as a result of the fire, the broadcaster added.

The wave of the so-called yellow vest protests — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in mid-November. While the French government has scrapped its planned hike in fuel taxes, which is what initially sparked the protests, the "yellow vests" have evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs. The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protesters and the police.