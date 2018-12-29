Hannover Airport on Lockdown After Man Attempted to Break Through Gate - Police

An unknown person has broken through a gate on the territory of Hannover Airport at about 15:40 local time, causing a lockdown. According to the local police, the perpetrator rushed through the gates in a car and then drove to the tarmac.

The Hannover police reported that they managed to stop the car and apprehended the perpetrator who drove into the airport's territory. According to the BR24 media outlet, the car had a Polish licence plate. It's so far unclear what motivated the driver, but his actions have forced the airport to lock down, which will reportedly last until 20:00 UTC. At least several flights have been diverted from the airport or delayed.

Hannover Airport (HAJ) has currently halted operations. Arriving flights are diverting, departures have been suspended after a car driver reportedly tried to enter the apron. According to Eurocontrol, the airport remains closed until 20:00 UTC. https://t.co/6lUsqGNjLT pic.twitter.com/nHfbIl9sLt — International Flight Network (@FlightIntl) December 29, 2018

Hannover police have added that all security areas have been checked and declared clear, but flights remain suspended for now and no pre-flight preparations are currently being carried out.

BREAKING: Hannover airport, Germany on lockdown after man drove through the gate on to the runway, flights have been diverted #Hannover pic.twitter.com/VFFMNB2FE5 — Global News Network (@GlobalNews77) December 29, 2018

This is not the first time, drivers have attempted to rush into secured airport areas in their vehicles this year. Last time a driver drove right into the runway of Lyon Airport in France on 10 September. Fortunately no one was hurt in that incident and the perpetrator was quickly stopped by the police.