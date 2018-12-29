Der Spiegel Suspends 2 Editors After Fake News Scandal - Editor-in-Chief

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Der Spiegel has suspended the contracts of two senior editors who found and hired Claas Relotius, a former reporter of the magazine now at the centre of a fake news scandal, Editor-in-Chief Steffen Klusmann said.

"The Relotius case raised the issue of whether Ullrich Fichtner and Matthias Geyer could continue their work after such a disaster … The former discovered Claas [Relotius] for Der Spiegel, while the latter hired him and until recently was his superior," Klusmann said.

Both senior editors have expressed their readiness to resign if needed.

"Now we can call to account everyone who worked closely with Relotius, up to the highest level. However, I believe that the responsibility should be taken when there are specific accusations," Klusmann added.

The statement comes after Klusmann sent a letter to the Bild newspaper on 28 December saying that the contracts of senior editors Ullrich Fichtner and Matthias Geyer would be suspended until the end of the internal investigation into the scandal.

Earlier in the week, Der Spiegel announced that Relotius had falsified his articles and distorted facts in his stories for years. The magazine dismissed Relotius and apologized to its readers.