French Police Arrest 3 Protesters for Macron’s Spoof Execution – Reports

Two men and a woman were summoned to a police station in the town of Angouleme and immediately detained on charges of "incitement and hate speech," the Sud-Ouest daily reported.
The wave of the so-called yellow vest protests started in France in mid-November. While the French government has scrapped its planned hike in diesel taxes, which is what initially sparked the protests, the "yellow vests" have evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs. The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protesters and the police.
