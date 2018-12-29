French Police Arrest 3 Protesters for Macron’s Spoof Execution – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three protesters have been taken into police custody in southwestern France for a spoof execution of President Emmanuel Macron, local media said Friday.

Two men and a woman were summoned to a police station in the town of Angouleme and immediately detained on charges of "incitement and hate speech," the Sud-Ouest daily reported.

They reportedly beheaded and set on fire an effigy that looked like the French leader. The "execution" took place during a demonstration as nationwide anti-government protests swept the nation.

READ MORE: Yellow Vest Protesters Across France Exceed 38,000 — Reports

The wave of the so-called yellow vest protests started in France in mid-November. While the French government has scrapped its planned hike in diesel taxes, which is what initially sparked the protests, the "yellow vests" have evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs. The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protesters and the police.