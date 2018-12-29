French Police Probing Alleged Violence by Policemen During Rallies - Reports

PARIS (Sputnik) - The General Inspectorate of the National Police of France has opened 48 investigations into alleged acts of violence by police officers conducted during the "Yellow Vest" rallies and student demonstrations that started in the country last month, media reported on Friday.

According to BFMTV broadcaster, the investigations were launched due to the fact that during the protests many activists were injured or suffered from tear gas.

The wave of the so-called yellow vest protests — named after the obligatory attribute of French drivers — started in mid-November. While the French government has scrapped its planned hike in fuel taxes, which is what initially sparked the protests, the "yellow vests" have evolved into a broader movement against government policies and rising living costs. The rallies have been marked by violent clashes between protesters and the police.

"Yellow vest" protests in France have also been supported by a massive rally of hundreds of high school students expressing their discontent with the new education reform, as well as farmers and ambulance personnel.