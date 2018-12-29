Trump’s Threats Cannot Stop Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Project – Oettinger

"I was never a fan of Nord Stream 2. But the truth is the construction has been underway for a long time now and it cannot be so easily stopped. Trump’s threats are no reason for that," Oettinger told Der Spiegel magazine.
The United States has adopted a provision that allows it to sanction countries involved in the project to bring an annual 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas across the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine.
