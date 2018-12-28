Robber Takes Hostages in Czech City of Pribram - Police

According to the CTK news agency, an armed man is holding at least eight people hostage in a branch of the UniCredit bank in the Central Bohemian city of Pribram.

CTK reported, that the robber had initially taken nine hostages, but later released one person, announcing that he had no intention of hurting anyone. Police units and a hostage negotiator are reported to be at the scene, however, there is no information about any demands by the hostage-taker.

In the meantime, the iRozhlas news portal reported, citing a police spokesperson, that the man claimed he wanted to file a criminal complaint. The media outlet added, that the police know the identity of the hostage-taker.

Pribram is a small city in the Central Bohemian region, located 60 km south-east of Prague.