Robber Takes Hostages in Czech City of Pribram - Police

CTK reported, that the robber had initially taken nine hostages, but later released one person, announcing that he had no intention of hurting anyone. Police units and a hostage negotiator are reported to be at the scene, however, there is no information about any demands by the hostage-taker.
In the meantime, the iRozhlas news portal reported, citing a police spokesperson, that the man claimed he wanted to file a criminal complaint. The media outlet added, that the police know the identity of the hostage-taker.
Pribram is a small city in the Central Bohemian region, located 60 km south-east of Prague.
