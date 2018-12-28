Register
20:12 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A customer picks up a copy of Blackstar the latest album by British musician David Bowie in a branch of HMV in central London on January 11, 2016.

    British Retail Sector Collapse Ongoing as HMV in Administration Again

    © AFP 2018 / Justin Tallis
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    KPMG has been appointed to deal with the company - in the mean time, all its UK stores will remain open. The administrator is said to be hoping to find a buyer.

    Noted British music retailer HMV has entered administration for the second time in six years, putting 120 stores and 2,200 jobs at risk, due to a "tsunami of challenges" including sales collapsing over the Christmas period.

    "During the Christmas trading period the market for DVDs fell over 30 percent compared to the previous year…such a deterioration in a key sector of the market is unsustainable. HMV has clearly not been insulated from the general malaise of the UK high street and has suffered the same challenges with business rates and other government-centric policies, which have led to increased fixed costs in the business. Even an exceptionally well run and much-loved business such as HMV cannot withstand the tsunami of challenges facing UK retailers over the last 12 months, on top of such a dramatic change in consumer behaviour in the entertainment market," said HMV executive chair Paul McGowan.

    ​The company first went into administration in 2013 — it was eventually saved by Hilco, a restructuring firm known for 'winding down' failing businesses. It marked the calamitous end of a short but seismic period of decline for HMV, which since its founding in 1921 had been the UK's premier music retailer — its empire went global in the 1990s with the opening of stores throughout Europe, North America and Asia.

    The rise of media downloading — then streaming — has threatened entertainment purveyors the world over, while 'bricks and mortar' retailers in every sphere are threatened by online resources such as eBay and Amazon. In the UK, a worsening economic outlook and declining pound have also hit consumer spending significantly.

    Wider Tale

    HMV's precipitous fall from grace is a microcosm of wider structural issues in the British retail sector. Figures from Retail Research indicate 38 UK retailers failed or are failing (facing collapse) in 2018.

    ​High profile failures include Evans Cycles, long-established bicycle and sporting accessories supplier, which went into administration at the end of October after failing to agree terms with potential partners such as Halfords.

    It was nonetheless immediately bought out of administration by Sports Direct, although it's clear not all of the chain's 62 stores and 1,300 employees will be retained.

    ​Likewise, House of Fraser, the upmarket department store established 1849, went into administration in mid-August due to lack of funds. It was eventually bought by Mike Ashley, owner of Sports Direct, Flannels and Lilleywhites. He will apparently attempt to save 80 percent of House of Fraser's 59 stores, and most of the chain's 17,500 staff in the process.

    Toys 'R' Us, the UK's largest toy and children's products supplier, went into administration in February after failing to find a third-party buyer, after its US parent entered Chapter Eleven bankruptcy in December 2017. The trigger for the UK wing's collapse was HM Revenue and Customs attempting to collect millions in unpaid VAT. In the process, 105 stores faced closure, with 3,200 staff facing redundancy.

    Related:

    UK Retail Sales Post Biggest Drop Since 2012 in December as Inflation Bites
    UK Consumer Spending Down 0.8% Year-on-Year in July
    UK Economy Accelerated in Q2 Despite Lower Consumer Confidence
    Debt-Fueled: UK Consumer Credit Expands Despite Skeptical Predictions
    Tags:
    retail sector, UK consumers, consumer spending, consumer confidence, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse