German Daesh Bride Charged Over Death of 'Slave' Kept in Iraq - Reports

The latest action by German authorities comes amidst increasing reports which say that former Daesh* fighters and their wives are being sentenced to prison time, and even death, in their home countries and across the Middle East for joining the terrorist group.

German prosecutors have arrested a woman who allegedly belonged to the Daesh terrorist group and who, with her husband, let a small girl they kept as a 'slave' die of thirst.

The suspect, who has only so far been identified as 'Jennifer W' was deported from Turkey to Germany in 2016, according to the Associated Press. She has since been arrested and reportedly charged with murder and committing a war crime under international humanitarian law by depriving a person of their liberty and life through enslavement.



German prosecutors said on Friday, December 28, that Jennifer W's husband brought a 5-year-old girl to keep as a slave while living in Daesh's so-called 'Caliphate' — an area that straddled Iraq and Syria and at its peak approximated the size of Britain. Reports say that after the small girl wet the bed, Jennifer W's husband chained her outside as punishment. Eventually she died of dehydration while Miss W stood idly by and watched.

Jennifer W is said to have been a member of Daesh's feared and loathed 'morality police' — usually a group of woman who would patrol the streets of Daesh-held territory ensuring that civilians were abiding by the terrorist group's draconian laws, including the prohibition of smoking and music and the forced veiling of woman. AP reports that German prosecutors announced that Jennifer W carried out such duties in the Iraqi cities of Fallujah and Mosul in 2015.



