Scottish Politicians Press Theresa May to Grant Asia Bibi Asylum

A Scottish frontbencher has slammed the British government for failing to uphold the democratic value of freedom of religion in what she called a "failure" to address the situation of a Pakistani Christian, Asia Bibi, and grant her asylum in the United Kingdom.

A plea by more than 30 Scottish National Party (SNP) MPs has been sent to the UK Prime Minister Theresa May. The officials called on PM May to let Asia Bibi — who faces the threat of "violent mobs calling for her execution" in Pakistan — come to Britain and claim asylum.

SNP MP Carol Monaghan and other signatories to the letter praised "Canada, Spain and France for their offers of asylum, and note that Germany and Italy have reportedly held talks with Pakistan on the issue".

© AP Photo / FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2010, file photo, Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman, listens to officials at a prison in Sheikhupura near Lahore, Pakistan

However, Westminster under Theresa May's leadership has failed to do the same, the MPs argued.

"If we claim to champion freedom of religious expression as one of the UK's core values, then we must act to uphold it rather than hiding behind others in fear of a backlash," they said in the letter.

A Catholic herself, Monaghan, said that her party would "continue to work with other parliamentarians and human rights organisations in pressing the UK government to take the right course of action."

Earlier in November, a group of politicians and campaigners have written to UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, urging him to grant asylum to Asia Bibi.

Bibi's case made headlines across the world, attracting backers and violent protesters — mainly in Pakistan — who spoke out on the matter.

© AP Photo / Pervez Masih Pakistani protesters burn a poster image of Christian woman Asia Bibi, who has spent eight-years on death row accused of blasphemy and acquitted by a Supreme Court, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018

Bibi was put on death row for blasphemy in Pakistan almost ten years ago, following allegations by Muslim women she worked with that she insulted Prophet Mohammed. Bibi denied the claims but was jailed and sentenced to hang on November 11, 2010.

The mother of three was eventually set free, following years in jail, after the Pakistani Supreme Court overturned the conviction last month. Bibi has reportedly spent Christmas in hiding, remaining in a secret location.