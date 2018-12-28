Spain Celebrates Holy Innocents’ Day With Egg and Flour Fights (VIDEO)

Feast of the Holy Innocents also called Childermas, or Innocents’ Day is celebrated in Spain with pranks and a famous tradition of dressing up in full military dress and inciting flour fights.

On 28 December Spaniards make fun of each other, they replace salt with sugar, radio stations announce the wedding of princes with cinderellas, and ask people not to borrow money.

There are different versions of the origins of the celebrations, religious ones, commemorating the massacre of children by King Herod in his attempt to kill the infant Jesus and political ones, like ordinary citizens celebrating a victory over rich rulers and authorities.

