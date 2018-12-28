Six Artworks of Edvard Munch Missing From Oslo Museum - Reports

MURMANSK (Sputnik) - Six artworks of renowned Norwegian painter Edvard Munch have been missing from the Stenersen Museum of fine arts in Oslo, local media reported, adding that at least 47 paintings, including 34 Munch’s works, have been missing from the museum’s collection over the past years.

The Dagbladet newspaper reported, that that the six works were part of the collection of the Munch Museum, which was part of the same museum cluster as the Stenersen Museum.

The museum told the outlet that 26 Munch’s works had earlier been found missing. The outlet, however, insisted that 34 works of the artist were missing.

The Munch Museum director, Stein Olav Henrichsen, told the outlet he could not explain why the fact that the works were missing had not been recognized earlier.

Henrichsen also explained that the Munch Museum took the responsibility for the artworks in 2010. Before that, Oslo’s Aker commune was responsible for them.