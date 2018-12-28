Six Artworks of Edvard Munch Missing From Oslo Museum - Reports

The Dagbladet newspaper reported, that that the six works were part of the collection of the Munch Museum, which was part of the same museum cluster as the Stenersen Museum.
The Munch Museum director, Stein Olav Henrichsen, told the outlet he could not explain why the fact that the works were missing had not been recognized earlier.
Henrichsen also explained that the Munch Museum took the responsibility for the artworks in 2010. Before that, Oslo’s Aker commune was responsible for them.
