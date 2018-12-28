Register
12:19 GMT +328 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A chainlink prison outside a jail

    After IRA Jailbreak John Major Told Home Secretary to Avoid Sounding 'Defensive'

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Documents have been released by the UK National Archives which show how government ministers reacted to the fallout from the escape of five IRA terrorists from one of Britain's most secure prisons in 1994.

    When a damning report into security at Whitemoor prison was published in December 1994 the Prime Minister, John Major, wrote to Home Secretary Michael Howard asking him to change the speech he was due to give in the House of Commons because he wanted him to avoid "defensiveness".  

    In September 1994 six prisoners — five members of the IRA and a London gangster — escaped from the prison's Special Secure Unit after smuggling a gun into the jail.

    "It was a disaster waiting to happen," said Sir John Woodcock in his report into the escape, in which he listed a series of security blunders.

    Files released by the National Archives show the behind-the-scenes panic in John Major's Conservative government when the report was published.

    Speech Doctored Before Being Given

    Howard had sent a draft copy of the speech he was due to make in the Commons to Major, whose private secretary Joan MacNaughton drafted a long reply in which the PM went through it paragraph by paragraph, outlining what he wanted changed.

    "The Prime Minister was very concerned that, while it was right that the Home Secretary should express frustration at the mistakes which had been made, he was concerned that this should not be so robust as to topple over into defensiveness," Ms. MacNaughton wrote to Howard.

    Major then suggested Howard drop the phrase "deep anger" from paragraph three of the speech and went on to suggest Howard highlighted the fact all six prisoners "were recaptured very swiftly".

    ​"The Prime Minister was sure it was right that the reference to the systemic weaknesses in the Prison Service should be removed. If it was the case that there systemic weaknesses then Derek Lewis's position was untenable," wrote Ms. MacNaughton.

    Derek Lewis, the Director General of the Prison Service, was fired by Howard in 1995 and two years later Howard was grilled by the BBC's Jeremy Paxman in a famous interview in which he asked the Home Secretary the same question — about undermining Derek Lewis — 12 times.

    "In paragraph 40….the Prime Minister was concerned that it would not actually be possible to achieve all the Home Secretary was claiming. He was concerned that the wording should be such that it did not come back to haunt the Home Secretary at a later stage," wrote Ms. McNaughton.

    The Provisional IRA had declared a ceasefire in August 1994 — which would last until February 1996 — and communications were taking place with the government in an effort to begin the peace process in Northern Ireland which would eventually end with the Good Friday Agreement.

    Home Secretary Argued Against Transfer of IRA Prisoners

    But the ceasefire did not prohibit IRA members from seeking to escape from custody, even if it meant shooting their way out.

    At the same time Howard — who was later to become leader of the Conservative Party — wrote to the Northern Ireland Secretary, Sir Patrick Mayhew, and told him to delay the transfer of three IRA prisoners — Paul Norney, John McComb and James Canning — from England to Ulster.

    "I must consider the impact of transfers on the control of high risk prisoners here. As you will appreciate the publication of Sir John Woodcock's report on the attempted escape by prisoners from HM Prison Whitemoor has had an immediate impact on security considerations. For operational and security reasons I would therefore prefer the next tranche of moves to be considered next year," Howard wrote to Sir Patrick.

    ​Norney was eventually released in 1996 — after 22 years in prison — and on Christmas Day 2012 attacked his wife, Sinn Fein councillor Breige Brownlee, 55, in a drunken rage. Three days later he set her car on fire.

    Whitemoor prison in Cambridgeshire, which had only opened in 1991, has not had another escape since 1994 and remains home to 500 high security prisoners, including dozens of murderers.

    Related:

    Egyptian Ex-Presidents Face Off In Court Over 2011 Muslim Brotherhood Jailbreak
    French 'Jailbreak King' Detained After Cops Spot 'Man in Burqa'
    Helicopter Jailbreak Gangster Eludes Police, Leaving Car With Explosives Behind
    Mexican Prison Warden Dies During Jailbreak Attempt
    Tags:
    jailbreak, terrorists, escape, prison, IRA, Sir John Major, Cambridgeshire, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Eastern Allure: Stunning Participants of Oriental International Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse