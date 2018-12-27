UK, Irish Swimmers Plunge Into Ice-Cold Waters for Christmas Dip (PHOTOS)

Hundreds of people in the UK and Ireland braved the chilly weather while wearing only swimming costumes or underwear as they went on to partake in the annual Christmas Day Dip.
As The Daily Star points out, the tradition has become increasingly popular in recent years, and many participate in it as part of various charity events.
Some revelers also donned colourful festive costumes as they plunged into the icy waters.
Well done everyone! Fun at the Christmas Day Dip this morning… thanks to @StElizabethHosp for these pictures. https://t.co/FrF3Ijc4h3 #Felixstowe pic.twitter.com/KMH9gWLo1X— Visit Felixstowe (@VisitFelixstowe) 25 декабря 2018 г.
Yesterday's @StElizabethHosp Christmas Day Dip in #Felixstowe https://t.co/0902iDZuRn… #wouldhavebeennicetoarrivewithasunroof eh? pic.twitter.com/byUpaMUsfG— nearthecoast.com (@nearthecoast) 26 декабря 2018 г.
Christmas Day Dip done at Porthcawl. It’s a cold one! Merry Christmas all xx pic.twitter.com/FMHUr9lmZB— Emma Walters 🏳️🌈 (@emmawalters1973) 25 декабря 2018 г.
The dip and the aftermath.@Bournemouthecho @WhiteXmasDip pic.twitter.com/V5rm59zI6p— Scott Lovegrove Photography (@lovegrovephotos) 25 декабря 2018 г.
ICYMI: we have lots of pictures from the White Christmas Dip online in a gallery, have you spotted yourself or someone you know? https://t.co/LpBdm9Mofj pic.twitter.com/KaZM6JrkTs— Bournemouthecho (@Bournemouthecho) 27 декабря 2018 г.
