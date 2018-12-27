UK, Irish Swimmers Plunge Into Ice-Cold Waters for Christmas Dip (PHOTOS)

The festive tradition has reportedly become increasingly popular as of late, and many of those who partake in it do so as part of various charity events.

Hundreds of people in the UK and Ireland braved the chilly weather while wearing only swimming costumes or underwear as they went on to partake in the annual Christmas Day Dip.

As The Daily Star points out, the tradition has become increasingly popular in recent years, and many participate in it as part of various charity events.

Some revelers also donned colourful festive costumes as they plunged into the icy waters.

Christmas Day Dip done at Porthcawl. It’s a cold one! Merry Christmas all xx pic.twitter.com/FMHUr9lmZB — Emma Walters 🏳️‍🌈 (@emmawalters1973) 25 декабря 2018 г.