UK Needs to Improve Response to Drone Incidents After Gatwick Shutdown – Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK police need to do more to prevent the illegal use of drones, the Metropolitan Police commissioner said Thursday after drone sightings at London’s Gatwick airport canceled hundreds of flights.

"I think the whole country and certainly the government will have watched what’s gone on and say we need to up our game here," UK’s chief police officer Cressida Dick told BBC Radio.

Drones were seen 67 times near Gatwick runways over three days last week, forcing airport authorities to ground flights and divert planes. Disruptions stopped only after the army used anti-drone technology.

"We need to work even more closely with the private companies. We need to work even more closely with the military. We need to try to be able to prevent the criminal use of drones for whatever motivation near our airports, and if somebody does do that we need to be able to find them as quickly as possible, get the drone under control and also bring the people to justice," Dick said.

Those responsible for Gatwick incident face hefty fines and jail sentences. UK Minister of State for Security Ben Wallace said Wednesday that all airports in the country would be equipped with drone detector systems to deal with the potential threat.