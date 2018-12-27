Register
    French national Peter Cherif (C) alleged associate of the Kouachi brothers, perpetrators of 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack, steps out a car as he is extradited to France at Djibouti International Airport in Djibouti on December 22, 2018

    Jihadist Linked to Charlie Hebdo Attack to Face French Prosecutors - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Houssein Hersi
    Peter Cherif, a suspect close to the brothers of the perpetrator's of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack, has appeared before the French prosecutor's office, following his extradition to France from Djibouti.

    One of France's most wanted men, Peter Cherif, considered a high-value asset by intelligence agencies due to the information he potentially holds, is set to start serving a prison sentence after spending seven years on the run.

    He is yet to be charged for any involvement in the terrorist attack on satire magazine Charlie Hebdo's office in 2015, but investigators expect to receive additional information about those behind the attack. 

    French police officers hold a wreath of flowers before a ceremony outside the kosher grocery where Amedy Coulibaly killed four people, during the third anniversary of the attack, in Paris, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018
    © AP Photo / Christian Hartmann/Pool
    Three Years Since Charlie Hebdo: 'Freedom of Expression is Becoming Luxury Item'
    Moreover, Cherif will soon be delivered to a judicial investigator, who is considering the request of the prosecutor's office from 2017 on suspicion of his "links with terrorists." This investigation, according to AFP reports, involves Peter Cherif's contacts with representatives of the al-Qaeda* terror network in Yemen, where he later became a high-ranking member.

    Earlier it was reported that the 36-year-old was extradited to France; on December 16, he was arrested in Djibouti, where he arrived from Yemen using fake documents, before being handed over to French authorities.

    On January 7, 2015, Charlie Hebdo's editorial office was attacked by Islamist gunmen, resulting in 12 deaths and 11 non-fatal casualties. The attack was launched in revenge of the magazine publishing satire cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

    The Kouachi brothers were eventually found and fatally shot by French police two days after the attack.

    *Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries. 

