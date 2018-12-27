Ukraine Received Modern Communication Equipment From NATO - Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has received modern communication equipment from NATO member states, including due to the country's temporary period of martial law, which came to an end earlier this week, Yury Grymchak, Ukraine's deputy minister for temporarily occupied territories, said on Thursday.

"We have received modern communication equipment from NATO countries, including due to the martial law. This is the so-called protected communication equipment, which we have been lacking," Grymchak told the Zik broadcaster.

© AFP 2018 / DANIEL MIHAILESCU NATO Ships Enter Odessa Port – Ukrainian Navy

The 30-day martial law that was in force in 10 Ukrainian regions along the Black Sea ended on Wednesday. It was declared after Ukraine's military vessels illegally crossed the Russian maritime border as they sailed toward the Kerch Strait, the entrance to the Sea of Azov. The Ukrainian vessels and their crews were detained by Russia after failing to respond to a lawful demand to stop.

In December 2014, the Ukrainian parliament voted to drop the country's non-aligned status and work toward NATO membership. In June 2017, the parliament defined membership in the alliance as the country's strategic foreign policy goal.