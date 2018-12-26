Register
14:52 GMT +326 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Poland’s former president and legendary Solidarity freedom movement founder Lech Walesa.

    Ex-Polish President Walesa Says Putin Wise Man, Good Moscow-Warsaw Ties Possible

    © AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowsk
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WARSAW (Sputnik) - Lech Walesa, former Polish president and the winner of the 1983 Nobel Peace Prize, said in an interview with Sputnik that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was a wise man, and that it was possible to establish good relations between Moscow and Warsaw.

    Walesa told Sputnik that he used to have good relations with former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin, claiming that he managed to communicate his ideas to him.

    "I would have been able to explain [my position] to Putin as well if I had had more conversations with Putin if he had allowed me to convince him. He is a wise man, but one needs to voice more arguments when talking to him," Walesa said.

    The former Polish leader added that he blamed himself for failing to maintain good relations with Russia during his presidency, but emphasized that he felt this was still an achievable goal.

    READ MORE: US Deepens Ties With Poland, Commitment to NATO 'Ironclad' — State Dept

    "I continue blaming myself for it [failing to maintain good relations with Russia], since I left it for my second presidential term… If we [Russia and Poland] argue, third states start making money out of it. We should leave this road as soon as possible. We should both understand that we need to reach an agreement. And this is possible," Walesa said.

    Walesa specified that he could have achieved a better relationship with Russia if he had enough time.

    "Together with Yeltsin, we would have really achieved good relations with Russia. I had such plans, and we would have managed to achieve this. He was an open man… But I had too many problems, and I left it for my second presidential term, but I lost the election and failed to get a second term… The concept was ruined," Walesa recalled.

    US High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)
    CC0
    State Dept Approves Possible $655Mln Sale of Artillery Rocket Systems to Poland
    He went on to praise Yeltsin as a "man of values" who used to follow a "fair road" and was always eager to listen to arguments brought forward by other people.

    "No one tells simple things [to Putin]. He pursues the big policy properly, but he does not notice some simple elements that deform the state of affairs… He has other arguments [than Yeltsin had]: 'huge potential', 'everyone's an enemy', and this is what he draws conclusions from. And if he had other arguments, similar to those I used to convey to Yeltsin, we would have made a wonderful policy," Walesa said.

    The former Polish president also voiced his readiness to visit Russia.

    READ MORE: Poland Refuses to Sign UN Global Migration Pact

    "If I was invited, I'd certainly come, but there hasn't been any invitation. I have no counter-indications. I'd love to do it because I believe Putin is a wise man who just needs slightly different arguments," Walesa said.

    Walesa served as the president of Poland from 1990 to 1995.

    Related:

    Polish Parl't Expresses Confidence to Gov't of Prime Minister - Vote Results
    Polish PM to Call for Confidence Vote in Gov’t Ahead of EU Leaders' Summit
    US and Qatar Won’t Replace Russia on Polish Gas Market – Energy Expert
    Tags:
    relations, Lech Walesa, Vladimir Putin, Poland, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Capital Charm: Meet the Gorgeous Contestants of Miss Moscow 2018 Beauty Pageant
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse