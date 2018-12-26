Ex-Polish President Walesa Says Putin Wise Man, Good Moscow-Warsaw Ties Possible

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Lech Walesa, former Polish president and the winner of the 1983 Nobel Peace Prize, said in an interview with Sputnik that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin was a wise man, and that it was possible to establish good relations between Moscow and Warsaw.

Walesa told Sputnik that he used to have good relations with former Russian leader Boris Yeltsin, claiming that he managed to communicate his ideas to him.

"I would have been able to explain [my position] to Putin as well if I had had more conversations with Putin if he had allowed me to convince him. He is a wise man, but one needs to voice more arguments when talking to him," Walesa said.

The former Polish leader added that he blamed himself for failing to maintain good relations with Russia during his presidency, but emphasized that he felt this was still an achievable goal.

READ MORE: US Deepens Ties With Poland, Commitment to NATO 'Ironclad' — State Dept

"I continue blaming myself for it [failing to maintain good relations with Russia], since I left it for my second presidential term… If we [Russia and Poland] argue, third states start making money out of it. We should leave this road as soon as possible. We should both understand that we need to reach an agreement. And this is possible," Walesa said.

Walesa specified that he could have achieved a better relationship with Russia if he had enough time.

"Together with Yeltsin, we would have really achieved good relations with Russia. I had such plans, and we would have managed to achieve this. He was an open man… But I had too many problems, and I left it for my second presidential term, but I lost the election and failed to get a second term… The concept was ruined," Walesa recalled.

He went on to praise Yeltsin as a "man of values" who used to follow a "fair road" and was always eager to listen to arguments brought forward by other people.

"No one tells simple things [to Putin]. He pursues the big policy properly, but he does not notice some simple elements that deform the state of affairs… He has other arguments [than Yeltsin had]: 'huge potential', 'everyone's an enemy', and this is what he draws conclusions from. And if he had other arguments, similar to those I used to convey to Yeltsin, we would have made a wonderful policy," Walesa said.

The former Polish president also voiced his readiness to visit Russia.

READ MORE: Poland Refuses to Sign UN Global Migration Pact

"If I was invited, I'd certainly come, but there hasn't been any invitation. I have no counter-indications. I'd love to do it because I believe Putin is a wise man who just needs slightly different arguments," Walesa said.

Walesa served as the president of Poland from 1990 to 1995.