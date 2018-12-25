Over 200 Ukrainian Citizens, Entities Included in Russian Restrictive List

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's list of Ukrainian individuals and businesses facing special restrictive measures is extended by more than 200 people and companies, the Russian government said Tuesday.

"The list of individuals and legal entities facing special economic measures is extended in total by more than 200 individuals and organizations," the cabinet said.

READ MORE: Sputnik, RIA Novosti Ukraine Blocked in Ukraine According to New Sanctions List

The statement follows a comment made by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who tweeted earlier in the day that the list was extended to protect interests of Russian companies and citizens.

© Sputnik / Dmitri Astakhov Russian PM Medvedev Signs Decree on Counter-Sanctions Against Ukraine

The government resolution on the introduction of special economic measures against 322 Ukrainian citizens and 68 companies was signed on November 1, 2018.

The Russian government noted that the introduction of countermeasures "is aimed at countering unfriendly actions against Russian citizens and legal entities from Ukraine, at lifting restrictions imposed earlier by the Ukrainian side against these persons and normalising bilateral relations".

At the same time, the Russian government announced the possibility of abolishing imposed counter-sanctions in the event of Ukraine abolishing the restrictive measures imposed on Russian citizens and legal entities. In addition, the Cabinet reserved the right to expand these responses.