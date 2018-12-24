Register
18:41 GMT +324 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Salisbury Cathedral

    Things'd Be Different if Skripal Case Suspects 'Sensed' God - Dean of Salisbury

    © Photo: Facebook, Salisbury Cathedral
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 03

    Reverend Canon Nicholas Charles Papadopulos, the Canon Treasurer of Canterbury Cathedral, said he was sorry the two Russian tourists - deemed to be responsible for the Novichok incident in Salisbury by the UK government - didn't get the chance to visit the Anglican Cathedral.

    "Had they come here, had their eyes and their hearts been lifted upwards by the heavenly architecture of this place, had they heard the singing of our choirs and seen the light and sensed the presence of God then who knows, things might have turned out differently," Reverend Papadopoulos argued.

    His comments refer to the case of the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia getting poisoned in March 2018 with what has been identified by UK authorities as a military-grade nerve agent Novichok.

    London accused Moscow of staging the attack, saying it suspected Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov of executing the poisoning and claiming they worked for Russia's intelligence — a claim denied by Moscow.

    Interview with Petrov and Boshirov
    © Photo : RT
    Interview with Petrov and Boshirov

    Reverend Papadopulos also suggested forgiveness is 'God's business' after the death of Dawn Sturgess, who was found sick with her partner Charly Rowley after spraying themselves with a substance from a perfume bottle found in a local park. British authorities linked the incident to the Skripal case.

    "I remember first of all grief actually because at the heart of what happened there was a deep personal tragedy. Lives were changed forever by what happened, so there was just grief first and then shock. And for something such as this to happen in a place like this is incredible," the religious leader said.

    Salisbury Cathedral
    CC0
    Salisbury Cathedral

    Talking about Petrov and Boshirov, the Reverend added he regretted the two men "were not able to visit our cathedral when they made their journey here."

    "What we are saying is, their action will not confine or contain us, we have a beautiful city with lots to offer and we are determined that 2019 will be full of light and hope for our people," he added.

    Petrov and Boshirov have denied their involvement in the attack. The pair said they indeed visited Salisbury this spring, but arrived there for tourist purposes, noting that they worked for the fitness industry.

    Related:

    UK Police Skripals Attack Interview Failed to Clarify Incident - Russian Embassy
    Bellingcat Claims Petrov, Boshirov Were Busted in Netherlands Earlier
    Skripal Case: Petrov, Boshirov's Interview Erodes UK's Narrative - Activist
    Tags:
    Salisbury Cathedral, Ruslan Boshirov, Alexander Petrov, Salisbury
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Back in the USSR: How People Used to Ring in the New Year
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse