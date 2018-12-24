Publication of Sputnik Staff Data Should Draw OSCE Attention - Russian Embassy

LONDON (Sputnik) - The publication of data on UK-based Sputnik staff by The Times should attract the OSCE's attention, Russia's Embassy in the UK said Monday.

"We believe that the publication of journalists' personal data, in the 'best traditions' of Kiev’s notorious Mirotvorets website… should also attract the attention of the OSCE," the embassy said.

The comment was made after on Sunday, The Times published a list of eight journalists working at Sputnik's UK office in Edinburgh, complete with their photos, names and job titles.

In early December, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) reached an unanimous agreement on the safety of journalists and media pluralism for the first time in 27 years. Commenting on the issue, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova said that the adopted OSCE document on the protection of journalists reflected concerns about the illegal interference with journalists’ private lives that threatens their safety.

