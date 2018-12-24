Man Opens Fire With Kalashnikov at Restaurant in Brussels and Flees - Reports

According to media reports, a man has fired three shots into a window of a restaurant in central Brussels and then fled.

A witness reported that the man had a Kalashnikov assault rifle. No one was reportedly injured in the incident.

According to spokesperson for the prosecutor's office, Ine Van Wymersch, it was not believed to be a terrorist attack.

"A witness saw a man shoot with a Kalashnikov-style weapon in the direction of the window of a restaurant on Avenue Louise", Ine Van Wymersch said.

#avenueLouise: chouette, c'est Noël, des pétards dès le matin. Ah non, en fait ce sont des tirs répétés de kalachnikov sur un restaurant! pic.twitter.com/MBVbNhhIWb — Thibault Becquaert (@thibaultheodore) December 24, 2018

"On the spot, the police found three bullet impacts. For now, we are not aware of any injuries," she added.

Police officers are searching the suspect and will try to identify the attacker as soon as possible, the prosecutor's office spokeswoman added.

The shooter was targeting La Parisienne restaurant on Avenue Louise.

The ballistics experts have been sent to the scene.

The motive of the attack is unclear.