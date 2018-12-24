18yo Daesh Recruiter Who Promoted Violence Against Police Arrested in Hamburg

The police say the teenager was searching for recruits for the terrorist group over social media.

An 18-year-old German national has been arrested in Hamburg over charges of supporting Daesh, also known as the "Islamic State," on Sunday, according to a report by Deutsche Welle.

The young man has allegedly been recruiting for the group on social media; he also promoted violence against police officers, the police say.

According to the report, the police secured a search warrant after collecting information on his online activities for some time. Once the warrant had been secured, the investigators combed through the teenager's apartment, where they claim they found more incriminating evidence.

The police have not commented on the exact nature of the evidence.

Hundreds of people are believed to have left Germany to fight for the self-proclaimed "caliphate" since 2014, Deutsche Welle reports. Despite US President Trump declaring victory over the group and ordering a withdrawal from Syria, there are still pockets of Daesh in Syria.

According to the Syria.liveuamap.com website, there is still a large, scarcely populated area controlled by terrorists in a triangle between Palmyra, Deir ez-Zor and Abu Kamal, and a small pocket on the eastern shore of the Euphrates River, where terrorists staged fierce resistance against Kurdish SDF forces.

European countries are having to deal with people who fought in radical Islamic groups that are now returning home after Russian and Iranian forces helped Syrian President Bashar Assad turn the tide of battle against the jihadists. It is believed that these people could stage so-called "lone wolf" attacks, which are particularly hard to predict.