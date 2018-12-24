UK Media Doxes Journalists at Sputnik's Edinburgh Desk

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The practice of revealing journalists' sources and other personal data was promoted by Ukraine's Mirotvorets website, notorious for exposing private information on those considered to be "Enemies of the State," including foreign reporters. Following the publication of personal data, many have faced death threats.

The Times newspaper published on Sunday a list of journalists working at Sputnik's UK bureau in Edinburgh, Scotland, with photographs as well as an appeal by Alex Cole-Hamilton, a member of the Scottish parliament, from Scottish Liberal Democrats, to deprive the Sputnik internet radio station and the RT broadcaster of their assets in the United Kingdom. The newspaper also published photos and job duties of eight Sputnik employees in Edinburgh.

Cole-Hamilton, in charge of issues related to health care, has, in particular, accused Sputnik's UK bureau of being engaged in an "information war" against the UK.

"Organizations such as Sputnik and RT pump out propaganda backed by [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and have been complicit in the [sic] cover-up of events from human rights breaches to the Russian invasion of Crimea. Other countries have taken a tougher line on the assets of Russian nationals than we have in the UK. The UK government must look again at what can be done," Cole-Hamilton said, quoted by the media outlet.

The lawmaker called on UK authorities to seize the UK assets of RT and Sputnik as a means of preventing them from operating in the country.

Such actions have been widely criticized in Moscow and other states. During the 25th OSCE Ministerial Council in Milan in early December, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) unanimously agreed on a document to protect journalists.

In particular, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the document reflects concerns about illegal interference with journalists’ private lives, threatening their safety. Commenting on the interference, Zakharova noted the Mirotvorets website which published the personal details of journalists from a number of OSCE countries.

The Times also noted that there is a mounting suspicion in the UK that the Kremlin sponsored a November cyberattack on the UK Institute for Statecraft (IFS), a government-funded think-tank set up to promulgate an information war against Russia.

On Friday, hackers released IFS documents containing eight complaints against the RT broadcaster submitted to the UK Office of Communications (Ofcom) by an IFS employee.

On November 23, the Anonymous hacking group released documents related to the think-tank's 'Integrity Initiative' project, noting that the program, launched in 2015, was funded by the UK government. The hacktivist group described the program as a "large-scale information secret service" created by London to "counteract Russian propaganda."

Anonymous also claimed that the Integrity Initiative included covert structures to interfere in the domestic affairs of several European countries including France, Germany, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Norway, Serbia, Spain, and Montenegro.