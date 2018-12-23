Air Traffic Control Fault Suspends Services at UK Birmingham Airport - Reports

According to local media, passengers into and out of the UK international airport have been advised to check flight schedules for changes.

The Birmingham airport said in a statement on Sunday that "we are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

According to official UK data, the international airport is the seventh busiest air hub in Britain, with nearly 13 million passengers per year. Birmingham airport offers both domestic flights and international destinations in Europe, the Middle East, the Indian subcontinent, North America and the Caribbean.

The reasons of the Sunday's air traffic control fault remain unknown.

