Register
20:01 GMT +322 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Breunion Boys

    Boy Band ‘Breunion Boys’ Goes Viral, Beggin For UK's Love As It’s ‘Not Too Late’

    © Photo: YouTube, Breunion Boys - Britain Come Back
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The five-member boy band called "Breunion Boys", whose mission is "to win back the United Kingdom" presented the group's first music video on December 19, where they can be seen crawling on their knees while desperately pleading with Britain to stay as it is "not too late".

    "There's always been a sea between us, we used to sail it together — but you're leaving, now we're falling apart", the lyrics of a Dutch artist's creation — "Breunion Boys" say.

    Julia Veldman C., an anime filmmaker, born in the Netherlands, but working and living in the US at the moment came up with an idea about creating an anti-Brexit boy band upon first learning of Britain's referendum, according to Reuters.

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations leaves after his speech entitled How to save the European Union as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, May 29, 2018
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Billionaire Soros Announces Launch of New Anti-Brexit Crusade in 'Next Few Days'
    She reportedly spent a year trying to turn her idea of forming a boy band that could prevent Britain from leaving the European Union into reality.

    "I thought, what else will work better than the voice of Take That, or a boy band — the best thing Britain ever gave to us — to convince them to take us back?" Veldman C. says in an interview with Reuters.

    The boy band consists of young men, aged 22 to 15, with three of them reportedly being Dutch university students.

    READ MORE: UK Anti-Brexit Activists Backed by Celebrities Set to Hold Many Rallies in Fall

    "Look how angry many Brits are towards the EU and how many Europeans are angry towards Britain for leaving, I think this emotion should be answered. We are kind of an answer to the emotion", Reuters cites one of the quintet's members Joshua Alagbe as saying.

    The anti-Brexit music project led to a situation where social media users, especially those on Twitter were stunned by what they had seen and heard.

    Despite the initial intention of the band's creator, Twitter users found the first song of the Breunion Boys to be one more reason to say goodbye to the EU.

    Related:

    Goods From UK May be Subject to EU Customs Control in Case of No-Deal Brexit
    Hundreds of British Troops on Standby for No-Deal Brexit - Reports
    British AG Reportedly Urges May's Ouster in 2019, Renegotiation of Brexit Deal
    UK to Kick-Start No-Deal Brexit Preparations Due to Deadlock Situation
    Tags:
    anti-Brexit, Boy Band, Brexit, Britain, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse