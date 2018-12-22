Boy Band ‘Breunion Boys’ Goes Viral, Beggin For UK's Love As It’s ‘Not Too Late’

The five-member boy band called "Breunion Boys", whose mission is "to win back the United Kingdom" presented the group's first music video on December 19, where they can be seen crawling on their knees while desperately pleading with Britain to stay as it is "not too late".

"There's always been a sea between us, we used to sail it together — but you're leaving, now we're falling apart", the lyrics of a Dutch artist's creation — "Breunion Boys" say.

Julia Veldman C., an anime filmmaker, born in the Netherlands, but working and living in the US at the moment came up with an idea about creating an anti-Brexit boy band upon first learning of Britain's referendum, according to Reuters.

She reportedly spent a year trying to turn her idea of forming a boy band that could prevent Britain from leaving the European Union into reality.

"I thought, what else will work better than the voice of Take That, or a boy band — the best thing Britain ever gave to us — to convince them to take us back?" Veldman C. says in an interview with Reuters.

The boy band consists of young men, aged 22 to 15, with three of them reportedly being Dutch university students.

"Look how angry many Brits are towards the EU and how many Europeans are angry towards Britain for leaving, I think this emotion should be answered. We are kind of an answer to the emotion", Reuters cites one of the quintet's members Joshua Alagbe as saying.

The anti-Brexit music project led to a situation where social media users, especially those on Twitter were stunned by what they had seen and heard.

Despite the initial intention of the band's creator, Twitter users found the first song of the Breunion Boys to be one more reason to say goodbye to the EU.

