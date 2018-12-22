Register
22 December 2018
    Airplanes are seen London's Gatwick airport

    Prankster Adds Fuel to the Fire Claiming He Is Behind Gatwick Drone Mayhem

    © AP Photo / Sang Tan
    Europe
    Ally Law is known to be a prankster and an infamous daredevil, who previously trespassed on quite a few territories, including Barcelona’s state-guarded Gaudi sites and the Big Brother home during a live eviction.

    A notorious YouTube prankster, Ally Law, has claimed that he is behind the Gatwick drone chaos, but the images he has shown as proof are no less than six months old.

    Law previously broke into the Big Brother House, Thorpe Park and Barcelona’s Antonio Gaudi-designed tourist trap Sagrada Familia. The 21-year-old has since been banned from theme parks and TV studios across Britain due to a recently issued criminal behaviour order (CBO.)

    What is 'Drone Dome' That UK Could Have Used to Take Down Gatwick UAV

    Late at night on Thursday, he told his 209,000-strong army of Instagram followers that he had masterminded the drone sightings that came in the dozens on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday bringing to a standstill one of London’s biggest airports and stranding around 350,000 passengers who were unable to catch their scheduled flights for Christmas.

    READ MORE: UK Police Identify ‘Persons of Interest' in Gatwick Incident — Report

    He posted to his Instagram story stating: "New video soon 'flying a drone over Gatwick airport *The army came*’", and accompanied the post with an aerial picture that was earlier used in a BBC News report six months ago and was taken by a different person, the MailOnline revealed.

    Interestingly, hours earlier, he conversely busted claims he was the drone pilot on Twitter, having posted around 10 pm:

    "I can confirm guys.. it was not me who was flying a drone at Gatwick airport today!! A looooooot of people are thinking it’s me haha."

    After being given the CBO following his infamous life-threatening pranks, Inspector Nick Pinkerton, of Surrey Police, said: “Ally Law has offended all over the country and we used evidence from all over in our application because we know that he has been causing numerous police forces issues for some time”. If proved guilty of breaking the conditions of the court verdict, he may be slapped with a five-year prison sentence.

    Speculation about some “local prankster” being behind the havoc ran high on Twitter in the meantime. Some users demonstrated a pretty straightforward approach demanding that the letter of the law be first considered:

    Many doubted from the very start if it was really all about a prankster “hiding in a back garden”:

    Another weighed in recalling that whatever the speculation, the perpetrator hasn’t yet been caught:

    Another suggested that a possible five-year term is not equal to the taxpayer money the government has already splashed on this “f**cker:”

    ​READ MORE: 'Flying for 30 Minutes at Most': Pundit Reveals Odd Details in Gatwick Incident

    London’s Gatwick Airport announced late on Friday it had again resumed flights after two of the runways had been suspended twice since Wednesday following continuous reports of drone sightings in the area. On Saturday, the Sussex Police announced they had made two arrests in their probe into the "criminal use of drones.”


    Tags:
    passengers, traffic, transport, chaos, airport, Gatwick, United Kingdom
    Votre message a été envoyé!
