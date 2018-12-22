Prankster Adds Fuel to the Fire Claiming He Is Behind Gatwick Drone Mayhem

Ally Law is known to be a prankster and an infamous daredevil, who previously trespassed on quite a few territories, including Barcelona’s state-guarded Gaudi sites and the Big Brother home during a live eviction.

A notorious YouTube prankster, Ally Law, has claimed that he is behind the Gatwick drone chaos, but the images he has shown as proof are no less than six months old.

Law previously broke into the Big Brother House, Thorpe Park and Barcelona’s Antonio Gaudi-designed tourist trap Sagrada Familia. The 21-year-old has since been banned from theme parks and TV studios across Britain due to a recently issued criminal behaviour order (CBO.)

© AP Photo / Sang Tan What is 'Drone Dome' That UK Could Have Used to Take Down Gatwick UAV

Late at night on Thursday, he told his 209,000-strong army of Instagram followers that he had masterminded the drone sightings that came in the dozens on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday bringing to a standstill one of London’s biggest airports and stranding around 350,000 passengers who were unable to catch their scheduled flights for Christmas.

READ MORE: UK Police Identify ‘Persons of Interest' in Gatwick Incident — Report

He posted to his Instagram story stating: "New video soon 'flying a drone over Gatwick airport *The army came*’", and accompanied the post with an aerial picture that was earlier used in a BBC News report six months ago and was taken by a different person, the MailOnline revealed.

Interestingly, hours earlier, he conversely busted claims he was the drone pilot on Twitter, having posted around 10 pm:

"I can confirm guys.. it was not me who was flying a drone at Gatwick airport today!! A looooooot of people are thinking it’s me haha."

After being given the CBO following his infamous life-threatening pranks, Inspector Nick Pinkerton, of Surrey Police, said: “Ally Law has offended all over the country and we used evidence from all over in our application because we know that he has been causing numerous police forces issues for some time”. If proved guilty of breaking the conditions of the court verdict, he may be slapped with a five-year prison sentence.

Speculation about some “local prankster” being behind the havoc ran high on Twitter in the meantime. Some users demonstrated a pretty straightforward approach demanding that the letter of the law be first considered:

🇬🇧 If it was him, then he better start packing his bag for Jail. Anyone with a Drone should be made to have a License & insurance & follow strict rules. 🇬🇧 — C. S. 🇬🇧 (@Colsta13) 21 декабря 2018 г.

#Gatwick



A prankster would have been scared off by the level of attention this is getting.



There's seriously bad intent here. — radgeygadgey (@theradgeygadgey) 20 декабря 2018 г.

Many doubted from the very start if it was really all about a prankster “hiding in a back garden”:

What’s going on at Gatwick,the army being called in now,don’t sound like some prankster in a back garden #loveaconspiracy — JK (@kennedy107) 20 декабря 2018 г.

Another weighed in recalling that whatever the speculation, the perpetrator hasn’t yet been caught:

Gatwick Prankster still not caught. 🤩🤣😎https://t.co/mkHV3W7F7s — |:| uouuɐƆ Ⓥ ǝʎɐℲ |:| (@CannonOfFaye) 22 декабря 2018 г.

Why are there no details? Sounds fishy. Either it was terrorism or something is up. #Gatwick #GatwickDrones — Tim Cane (@TimSpeaksUp) 22 декабря 2018 г.

Another suggested that a possible five-year term is not equal to the taxpayer money the government has already splashed on this “f**cker:”

​READ MORE: 'Flying for 30 Minutes at Most': Pundit Reveals Odd Details in Gatwick Incident

London’s Gatwick Airport announced late on Friday it had again resumed flights after two of the runways had been suspended twice since Wednesday following continuous reports of drone sightings in the area. On Saturday, the Sussex Police announced they had made two arrests in their probe into the "criminal use of drones.”



