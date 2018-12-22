'Ambitious' Meghan Markle 'Frustrated' Amid Royal Rift Rumours - Reports

Marriage to Prince Harry earlier this year has forced former Suits star Meghan Markle to make certain allowances, bringing a number of new obligations into her life and creating a need to adapt to scores of British, and in particular, royal, customs and traditions.

The newly-minted Duchess is said to be becoming “increasingly frustrated” over her new obligations and at her initiatives and ideas sometimes being blocked, according to insiders cited by People. As a royal newbie, she hasn’t been assigned her official patronages yet, but the ambitious American is reportedly keen to bring positive change in her new role.

“The most difficult job in the royal family is to work with Meghan’s ambitions and make them realisable. She will get frustrated if she is told, 'You can’t do this or can’t do that’”, a source told the American weekly magazine. Per its insiders, there have been “tensions,” within the palace, which have been widely rumoured in international media as of late, and some are blaming these on what they referred to as “a culture clash” between the Duchess’s “say-it-as-you-see-it” American mentality and other more conservative royal family members and aides.

The mother-to-be is meanwhile embracing her new life as Harry’s wife, and doesn’t reportedly miss out on any chance or time. She is said to start her day at no later than 5 a.m. and further discusses her vision of her new title with staff to better shape the role. An insider claimed she texts aides up to seven times a day and has been conducting behind –closed-doors meetings with influential Britons.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham 'Hurricane Meghan' Markle Sparks a Feud Among Royal Family - Report

There have recently been reports over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s intention to move away from Kensington, where they have been living next to Prince William’s family ever since they got engaged in 2017, to Frogmore, and even to spend Christmas away from the extended royal family. The reports notably underpinned earlier speculation on a division among the “Fab Four”, allegedly triggered by Meghan’s demanding nature during a dress fitting for Princess Charlotte ahead of her and Harry’s big day.

READ MORE: Meghan's Dad Appeals to Queen to Help Resolve Markle Family Feud

In a parallel move, Markle is known to be active on her social engagements: she recently joined her husband on an extensive 16-day trip Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji, where she made a moving speech. Separately, she pulled off a surprising cameo at the British Fashion Awards, as well as launched a bestselling charity cookbook to help those affected by the Grenfell Tower tragedy. The volume includes dozens of recipes from women who run the Gubb Community Kitchen, located near the site of the Grenfell Tower in London and frequently visited by Harry and Meghan.