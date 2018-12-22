'Yellow Vests' Protesters Hold Unauthorised Rally in Brussels

The gathering in the Belgian capital is held in a calm atmosphere and the public order being ensured by reinforced police patrols, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

A group of "yellow vests" protesters is holding a rally in Brussels, according to a Sputnik correspondent. At least 50 people at the scene call for a citizen-initiated referendum on the crucial political issues, handing out leaflets to the bypassers. At the moment, police report no incidents, despite the fact that the rally was not authorised.

The protests come amid the government resignation, provoked by the N-VA party, that had quit the ruling coalition in order to oppose the United Nations Global Compact for Migration. There were no reports, however, on the people at the rally supporting or opposing the move.

Earlier this month, Brussels faced mass demonstrations, with at least 400 people detained following clashes with police.

The wave of the so-called yellow vests protests started in France in mid-November, after fuel prices hike in the country. After a few rounds of clashes, the government agreed on scrapping planned diesel taxes rise, however, the rallies continue, as protesters put forward new demands, concerning broader policies.