Register
14:55 GMT +322 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The power plant Neurath run by coal from the brown coal open cast mine Garzweiler is pictured on October 24, 2014 in Rommerskirchen, western Germany

    Germany Gets Rid of Its Last Coal Mine, Creating New Export Prospects for Russia

    © AFP 2018 / PATRIK STOLLARZ
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    For decades this industry played a key role in the country’s history, fueling its economic recovery after World War Two, but grew unprofitable by the end of the 20th century. By giving up on mining, Berlin will now buy this fuel abroad. Incidentally, Russia, which sells 49% of coal used at Germany energy plants, is the biggest importer.

    The Prosper-Haniel mine in the coal town of Bottrop, located in the German industrial heartland, the Ruhr Valley, has formally closed with a symbolic ceremony. High-ranking officials, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, head of the coal corporation RAG Peter Schrimpf as well as miners took part in the event, marking the end of a 150-year-long era of this industry, which played such a vital role in the country’s and European economies.

    The last lump of coal, brought out from deep below ground, was presented to the German president, who encouraged miners to look forward to the changes as a beginning of a new era, while the RAG chairman called it "the last dark day”.

    READ MORE: Trump Sued by 4 US States Over Coal Mining Lease Program

    The mine shut down in September, years after the decision to stop it was taken in 2007. Over this decade the number of miners in the country shrank from 30,000 to 4,500. The industry has been in decline for years, supported by $55.8 billion in subsidies over the last two decades, the German outlet Die Welt reported.

    Germany was not the first European country to part with hard coal mining, as France and the UK did it in 2004 and 2015 respectively for the same economic reasons as coal mining in Europe has ceased to be commercially competitive.

    READ MORE: Dig We Must: German Court Says OK for Coal Mine to Destroy Last Ancient Forest

    However, despite ceasing black hard coal mining, the open-cast quarries, where cheaper lignite is mined, will continue their operations in Germany. Additionally, Germany will keep using imported coal for their power plants. The top of the coal importers’ list is occupied by Russia, which increased its sales to Germany from 16.7 to 19.4 million tonnes in 2015-2017. Russian coal has a 38 percent share of the German market, Deutsche Welle reports. In the energy industry this share is even bigger as 49 percent of the hard coal, German power plants use, was mined in Russia.

    However, the country’s government is now thinking over a way to abandon this type of energy, claimed to be the most harmful to the environment.
    A special commission set up by the government is now working on a corresponding plan, which is expected to appear in February2019.  Along with steps for shutting down the coal industry, the plan should outline future perspectives for the regions affected by these changes and people losing their jobs. So, in Bottrop, where the historic closure took place, the unemployment rate is higher than the 5 percent German average by 1.3 percent, although new businesses have reportedly opened in the city.

    Related:

    13 Miners Feared Dead in Flooded Coal Mine in India
    Fire at Coal Mine in Russia's Kemerovo - Watchdog
    Coal Exports Banned? No Problem: North Korea Goes Bitcoin Mining
    Size Does Matter: Bird's Eye View of One of Russia's Largest Coal Mine
    Trump Sued by 4 US States Over Coal Mining Lease Program
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse