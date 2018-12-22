UK Minister Lashes Out at EU's 'Ghastly' Juncker for 'Grotesque' Women Touching

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s somewhat eccentric manner of greeting his colleagues, including kissing, bear hugging, and slapping world leaders, has become the talk of the town.

UK Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd took a dig at European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker over footage from last week’s meeting in Brussels, which showed him messing up a female official’s hair.

READ MORE: 'Shall I Dance for You?' May, Juncker Caught on Camera in 'Tense' Exchange

Speaking to The Telegraph, Rudd labelled Juncker’s touchy-feely-kissy antics as “grotesque” and said that he would probably be placed under investigation if it happened in the UK.

“It’s grotesque. I mean, if that happened in our parliament I hope there would be a formal complaint. When I used to go the EU for meetings, I often had a terrible cold to insist that I didn’t get enveloped in a bear hug. All the EU commissioners love doing their big hugs”, Rudd said, referring to the hair incident.

Describing the EU Commission president as “ghastly”, Rudd also pointed to the video, showing Juncker holding Prime Minister Theresa May’s shoulder as they were engaged in a visibly tense exchange:

“What I minded before that were those pictures of the way he was holding the prime minister. I did not like that”.

This doesn't exactly look like an exchange of pleasantries between Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker as the Brexit summit gets underway. #EUCO pic.twitter.com/l0r4NwDj8h — Philip Sime (@PhilipSime) 14 December 2018

A Thousand Kisses From You is Never Enough

Juncker, known for his heartfelt greetings, has been showering European and world leaders with hugs and kisses, as it happened with former European Parliament president Martin Schulz in 2015…

@RoundLike This one will cheer you up… pic.twitter.com/MW1WgEDN7u — Midnight Moses (@robittybobnob) 24 February 2016

…or European Council president Donald Tusk…

Meanwhile it's all hugs and kisses for Juncker and a possibly less enthusiastic Tusk (@AFPphoto by Ludovic Marin) pic.twitter.com/tN5PnisuOc — Danny Kemp (@dannyctkemp) 14 December 2018

…and “nebulous” Theresa May…

Juncker: Please don’t leave me! I love you! Just one more kiss! 😂 pic.twitter.com/d3CLOEwg9n — Ricardo™ (@RichardOliver94) 13 December 2018

…even Donald Trump was honoured with the trademark kiss:

I was wondering if there was going to be a kiss 😘 #Juncker #Trump pic.twitter.com/It7bLuGdwY — Tat Atfender (@TatAtfender) 26 July 2018

A few years ago, Juncker was filmed slapping a number of EU leaders across the face and addressing Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban as “dictator” in a bizarre meet-and-greet: