British Special Forces Launch Storm Op on Hijacked Ship Off UK Coast - Report

Four stowaways found on the 71,000-tonne ship Grande Tema in the Thames Estuary threatened its crew and demanded to be taken to the coast The Sun newspaper reported Saturday.

The ships's crew have had to lock themselves in the vessel's bridge for safety, media report said.

UK Police said they did not think the incident was piracy or terrorism related. "We have received no reports that anyone has been harmed and don’t believe they are at risk. We are not currently treating this as either a hostage, piracy or terror-related incident," Essex Police said as quoted by the Sun.

According to Reuters, the suspects were believed to have boarded the vessel in Nigeria and had demanded to be taken to the English coast, threatening the Grande Tema's crew with iron bars.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW