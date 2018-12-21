Thames Estuary: Crew Holed Up in Cargo Ship Threatened by Migrants

"The vessel is under the command of the crew there is no question about that… the only problem is that we have four people who are free on the deck and they are threatening crew members and requesting they get close to the coast", Kyprianou stated.
We are currently dealing with an incident on board a vessel that is in the #ThamesEstuary close to the borders of #Essex and #Kent. pic.twitter.com/5GYBquIfDr— Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) December 21, 2018
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)