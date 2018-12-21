Belgium's US F-35 Fighter Purchase Put on Hold After PM's Resignation - Source

"Although the choice was officially made in favour of F-35s, talks with its manufacturer, US conglomerate Lockheed Martin, have to follow. In fact, the provisional government is not charged to do this. So, the situation becomes precarious to a certain extent," the source said.
Earlier in the day, Belgian King Philippe accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Charles Michel after he lost a no-confidence vote following a conflict with his cabinet. He was left in a minority government after the New Flemish Alliance quit the ruling coalition on December 11 because of Michel's approval of the divisive UN compact on migration.
The Belgian government is currently charged with continuing to perform its duties despite the resignation, but it cannot make decisions on important issues, and its activity is currently limited to daily proceedings and emergencies.
The contract on the deliveries of US fighters to Brussels is expected to be signed no later than early 2019.
