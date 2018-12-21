Register
20:22 GMT +321 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Denmark's Minister of Immigration and Integration Inger Stojberg listen to the debate in the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen (File)

    'Shake Hands or Leave Country': New Citizenship Law Approved in Denmark

    © AP Photo / Mathias Lovgreen Bojesen / Scanpix Denmark
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Since the beginning of the European migration crisis, Denmark has been creating anti-immigrant measures, aimed at curbing the flow of illegal refugees into the country, which is considered one of the top recipients of migrants in Europe.

    A new law, which requires anyone, who takes Danish citizenship, to shake hands at the naturalisation ceremony was approved on December 20. According to the New York Times (NYT), citing Danish lawmakers, the new ruling is aimed at Muslims as some of them refuse to touch members of the opposite sex on religious grounds.

    The law, which is to come in force on January 1, was a reaction of "Muslim immigration to Denmark over a long time", the New York Times reports, referencing Martin Henriksen, a Danish lawmaker and a People's Party's spokesman on immigration.

    READ MORE: Denmark Sees Organized Crime Wave Amid Influx of Georgian Asylum Seekers

    "If you arrive in Denmark, where it's custom to shake hands when you greet, if you don't do it it's disrespectful. If one can't do something that simple and straightforward, there's no reason to become a Danish citizen", the NYT cites Martin Henriksen as saying.

    EU Migrant crisis
    © AP Photo /
    Austria, Denmark Present Plan on Curbing Illegal Migration – Reports
    The handshake requirement includes a provision, according to which the wearing of the gloves during the naturalization ceremony is unacceptable.

    Inger Stojberg, who is Denmark's Integration minister, while commenting on the law, said that a handshake is "visible sign that you've taken Denmark to heart", highlighting that those Danish municipalities that do not abide by the handshake law, will face fines, according to the NYT.

    Danish police clash with one of around 300 migrants who were walking north on a highway in southern Denmark (File)
    © AP Photo / Ernst van Norde
    Denmark Approves Budget That Might Allow Sending Migrant Perps to Desert Island
    Earlier the Danish government approved the 2019 budget, which included a plan to send migrant criminals to a secluded uninhabited island 80 kilometres south of Copenhagen called Lindholm.

    Denmark, which has so far received more than 35,000 refugees is struggling to assimilate them. In October 2018, Denmark withdrew from UN quota system because of the problems it faced with the integration of those migrants that it had already taken in.

    READ MORE: Denmark Says Video of Two Scandinavian Women Butchered by 'Daesh' Is Authentic

    "We're still in a situation where we're struggling to integrate the many refugees who have come to Denmark in recent years. While an increasing number of refugees have entered the labour market, there are still too many who cannot support themselves", the Local DK cites Inger Stojberg as saying.

    Related:

    Denmark Weighs Fighting Rape by Migrants With Voluntary Course on Consent
    Denmark to Settle Migrants Outside Major Cities
    Defenders of the Faith? Jehovah's Witnesses Preach to Migrants in Denmark
    Tough Legislation Allowed Denmark to Reduce Influx of Migrants
    Tags:
    law, bill, migration, Inger Stojberg, Europe, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse