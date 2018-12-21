Police: One Dead, One Injured in Shooting in Vienna, Alleged Suspect Fled Scene

Earlier reports said two people had been seriously injured in the shooting.
"At around 1:30 pm, two people were found with gunshot wounds in the Lugeck area. A search is currently underway. Further circumstances are still unclear", local police said in a statement.
#Aktuell: Gegen 13:30 Uhr wurden zwei Personen mit Schussverletzungen in der #InnerenStadt im Bereich Lugeck aufgefunden. Eine Fahndung ist derzeit im Gange. Nähere Umstände sind derzeit noch unklar.— POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) 21 декабря 2018 г.
The area surrounding the restaurant has been cordoned off and a police helicopter has reportedly circled above the area searching for a suspect that fled from the site.
Eilmeldung. Aufpassen: Im 1. Bezirk in #wien am #stephansplatz sollen angeblich Schüsse gefallen sein. #Österreich pic.twitter.com/QOdvxmrS03— Helen Ngozi (@HellyN098) 21 декабря 2018 г.
