Police: One Dead, One Injured in Shooting in Vienna, Alleged Suspect Fled Scene

One person has died, one is injured at the restaurant "Figlmüller" in Vienna's city centre, where shots were fired, local police told Sputnik.

Earlier reports said two people had been seriously injured in the shooting.

"At around 1:30 pm, two people were found with gunshot wounds in the Lugeck area. A search is currently underway. Further circumstances are still unclear", local police said in a statement.

#Aktuell: Gegen 13:30 Uhr wurden zwei Personen mit Schussverletzungen in der #InnerenStadt im Bereich Lugeck aufgefunden. Eine Fahndung ist derzeit im Gange. Nähere Umstände sind derzeit noch unklar. — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) 21 декабря 2018 г.

The area surrounding the restaurant has been cordoned off and a police helicopter has reportedly circled above the area searching for a suspect that fled from the site.

