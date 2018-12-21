Register
18:34 GMT +321 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures as he speaks on the balcony of the Ecuadorian embassy, in London, Friday May 19, 2017.

    German MPs Visit 'Most Important Whistleblower' at Ecuadorian Embassy in London

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Kit Klarenberg
    1110

    With the risk of Julian Assange being extradited to the US to stand trial apparently rising, German parliamentarians Sevim Dagdelen and Heike Hansel met with the WikiLeaks chief December 20.

    The pair — both members of Die Linke and the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee — attended to pass on "greetings of solidarity" from their party and Assange's "many supporters in Germany", and discuss the prospect of a "humanitarian solution" to his effective solitary confinement at the diplomatic building.

    Outside, the pair — who'd waited seven months for permission to visit Assange — spoke to a small assortment of reporters and supporters, saying their "new friend" had been "really happy" to see them — they may well have been his first 'outside-world' visitors for eight months — and hugged them "tightly" when they departed.

    ​Dagdelen also revealed Assange has been presented with a "strict set of rules" running to eight pages, severely restricting his activities at the Embassy, leaving his only means of contact a telephone — usage of which is in itself highly restricted — and he spends "80 percent" of his time at the Embassy in effective total isolation from people, banned from making any political statements of any kind publicly. Breach of these rules, she said, could "lead to an immediate end to his political asylum in the embassy".

    "No journalist should be detained for publishing the truth. Publicizing war crimes isn't a crime. I've never seen such a problem in such a case in the world, when someone claiming political asylum from another country is not allowed to say his own opinion. His life is being made difficult. Nowhere in the western world is there a journalist who has been detained like this. This is against under international law, which everyone must respect. No other publisher or editor has been arbitrarily detained like this. It's a shame for the Western world and so-called Western values. It must be stopped. Europe must act," Dagdelen said.

    ​She added that she was "very afraid" of rumors the Ecuadorian government was seeking to end his asylum, and they urged authorities to "keep their achievement alive" and not allow Assange to be deported to any country against his will, where he may face "persecution".

    "We are ashamed the German parliament and government has not given asylum to Julian or other journalists in danger in Europe or elsewhere in the world," she concluded.

    Worsening Relations

    Assange was granted Ecuadorian citizenship in December 2017 — but his relations with the government haven't been positive seemingly ever since, with authorities cutting off his internet access and all visitors other than his legal team. In a perverse twist, it was revealed in December "exceptionally misleading" testimony provided to the House of Commons' 'fake news' inquiry by a trio of Spanish experts — two of whom are connected to the shadowy Integrity Initiative — may have contributed to the decision.

    ​While Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has said the "road is clear" for Assange to leave the Embassy as he has received assurances from the UK government he will not be extradited to a country where he could face the death penalty, Dagdalen noted Assange hadn't received official confirmation of these promises, and "fears" he'll be extradited to the US as a result.

    "We have to say thank you to Julian Assange. He's the most important whistleblower. We ask for international protection for whistle blowers, and call upon the United Nations to start a campaign to that effect. We express solidarity with Julian and wish to see him in a safe country," Hansel added.

    The pair — both members of Die Linke and the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee — attended to pass on "greetings of solidarity" from their party and Assange's "many supporters in Germany", and discuss the prospect of a "humanitarian solution" to his effective solitary confinement at the diplomatic building.

    Outside, the pair — who'd waited seven months for permission to visit Assange — spoke to a small assortment of reporters and supporters, saying their "new friend" had been "really happy" to see them — they may well have been his first ‘outside-world' visitors for eight months — and hugged them "tightly" when they departed.

    ​Dagdelen also revealed Assange has been presented with a "strict set of rules" running to eight pages, severely restricting his activities at the Embassy, leaving his only means of contact a telephone — usage of which is in itself highly restricted — and he spends "80 percent" of his time at the Embassy in effective total isolation from people, banned from making any political statements of any kind publicly. Breach of these rules, she said, could "lead to an immediate end to his political asylum in the embassy".

    "No journalist should be detained for publishing the truth. Publicizing war crimes isn't a crime. I've never seen such a problem in such a case in the world, when someone claiming political asylum from another country is not allowed to say his own opinion. His life is being made difficult. Nowhere in the western world is there a journalist who has been detained like this. This is against under international law, which everyone must respect. No other publisher or editor has been arbitrarily detained like this. It's a shame for the Western world and so-called Western values. It must be stopped. Europe must act," Dagdelen said.

    Then Conservative Member of Parliament Louise Mensch arrives in the Members' Lobby of the House of Commons to attend the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London on May 9, 2012.
    © AFP 2018 / Stefan Wermuth
    Mensch Libels Snowden and WikiLeaks as Russian 'Assets', Legal Action to Follow?
    She added that she was "very afraid" of rumors the Ecuadorian government was seeking to end his asylum, and they urged authorities to "keep their achievement alive" and not allow Assange to be deported to any country against his will, where he may face "persecution".

    "We are ashamed the German parliament and government has not given asylum to Julian or other journalists in danger in Europe or elsewhere in the world," she concluded.

    Related:

    Integrity Initiative: Spanish Cluster Misled UK Parliament Over Assange, Russia
    Ecuador Can't Guarantee UK Won't Extradite Assange, Prosecutor General Says
    Assange Suggests Facing Espionage in Ecuadorian Embassy in London
    Court in Ecuador to Consider Appeal of WikiLeaks Founder Assange on Wednesday
    Tags:
    Assange handover, Assange, free speech, extradition, Wikileaks, Ecuadorian Embassy, Julian Assange, Germany, United Kingdom, Ecuador
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    This Week in Pictures: 15 - 21 December
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse