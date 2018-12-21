Metro Train Derails in Marseille, France: at Least 14 Wounded (PHOTOS)

"The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. (7:30 GMT). A part of the traction system broke off and damaged a tire went off the rail. 14 passengers were slightly injured due to the ceiling grilles falling inside the cars", the spokesperson for RTM stated.
🚨 13 personnes ont été légèrement blessées dans le déraillement partiel de la ligne 2 du métro de #Marseille. pic.twitter.com/LQRGNz2Fae— deSperate (@TBMJ2_) 21 декабря 2018 г.
The victims were transported to a hospital in Marseille, the spokesperson added.
