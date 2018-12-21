Pro-Catalan Independence Groups Rally Against Cabinet Meeting in Spain (VIDEO)

Members of the pro-Catalan independence movement Committees for the Defence of the Republic earlier held a rally in Barcelona late on Thursday during a meeting between the regional government head, Quim Torra, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

A Cabinet meeting, attended by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, is expected to be met by pro-Catalan independence protests in Barcelona on 21 December.

The protesters earlier blocked the Avinguda Diagonal, one of Barcelona’s key avenues, in the vicinity of a hotel where an official event and dinner was held later on 20 December, the 24 Horas broadcaster reported. The demonstrators were chanting "Occupation Powers Go Away" and "Independence".

Catalan pro-independence activists have repeatedly held rallies since Spanish central authorities refused to recognize the results of the October 2017 independence vote, subsequently dissolving the regional parliament and introducing direct rule over Catalonia.

In the referendum, which was deemed illegal by Madrid, over 90 percent of the voters supported Catalonia's secession from Spain.

