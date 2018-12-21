Car Rams Into Crowd, Killing Woman, Injuring At Least 10 in Germany (VIDEO)

Several ambulances and firefighters arrived following reports of a car ramming into a bus stop in Recklinghausen, a northern city in the Ruhr-Area, Germany, Bild reported.

A car rammed into a group of people waiting for a bus in Recklinghausen, leaving one woman dead and at least 10 people injured at about 3 pm on 20 December, Bild reported. The driver survived the crash and has reportedly been taken to the police department.

"There are first indications of a possible suicide attempt by the man", police spokeswoman Ramona Horst said.

According to prosecutors, there is nothing to indicate that it was a terrorist attack.

— Celal Çakar (@CelalCakar_) 20 декабря 2018 г.

READ MORE: Three Wounded in Suspected Car Ramming Attack in West Bank (PHOTO)

​The incident follows several ramming attacks in Europe, with people using vehicles to target civilians in France, Spain, Sweden, and other countries.