Car Rams Into Crowd, Killing Woman, Injuring At Least 10 in Germany (VIDEO)

A car rammed into a group of people waiting for a bus in Recklinghausen, leaving one woman dead and at least 10 people injured at about 3 pm on 20 December, Bild reported. The driver survived the crash and has reportedly been taken to the police department.
"There are first indications of a possible suicide attempt by the man", police spokeswoman Ramona Horst said.
According to prosecutors, there is nothing to indicate that it was a terrorist attack.
— Celal Çakar (@CelalCakar_) 20 декабря 2018 г.
The incident follows several ramming attacks in Europe, with people using vehicles to target civilians in France, Spain, Sweden, and other countries.
