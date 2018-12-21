Register
08:59 GMT +321 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends a news conference with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto (not pictured) in Budapest, Hungary, March 2, 2018.

    Boris Johnson Cleared of Misconduct Over 'Letter Box' Burqa Comments

    © AP Photo / Bernadett Szabo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In his article, the politician said that women in hard-core Muslim clothing looked like “letter boxes” or like “bank robbers”, but insisted no-one’s personal feelings justify interventions in personal freedoms.

    An independent panel has cleared former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson of breaking the Conservative Party's code of conduct over his article on the European burqa ban.

    The comments made by Johnson in his Daily Telegraph article written in August have been found "respectful and tolerant" and that it was absolutely okay to use "satire" to make his point.

    Boris Johnson
    © Photo : Boris Johnson/twitter
    Boris Johnson Draws Unexpected Parallels Between His Weight Loss and Brexit
    The article has sparked massive controversy, as Johnson said he thinks women wearing niqabs and burqas — the most restrictive kind of Muslim clothing for women — look like "letter boxes". In another paragraph, he compared them to "bank robbers".

    "It is absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes; and I thoroughly dislike any attempt by any — invariably male — government to encourage such demonstrations of ‘modesty'", Johnson wrote in the article

    "If a constituent came to my MP's surgery with her face obscured, I should feel fully entitled — like Jack Straw — to ask her to remove it so that I could talk to her properly", the article read. "If a female student turned up at school or at a university lecture looking like a bank robber then ditto: those in authority should be allowed to converse openly with those that they are being asked to instruct".

    However, the point of the article, summarized in the last paragraph, was that while his own opinion towards Islamic clothing is unfriendly, he still believes attacking women in public places over their clothing is unacceptable. Criticizing Denmark's decision to join the European trend of outlawing burqas, Johnson used an example of a women being fined after someone tried to rip the headwear off her face in a public store to drive his point home.

    Britain's Foreign Minister Boris Johnson adjusts his hair at the beginning of a working session during the G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Bonn, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Michael Probst
    Boris Johnson Issues 'Full & Unreserved Apology' For Breaching Parliament's Earnings Disclosure Rules
    The article has, unsurprisingly, sparked massive criticism from Labour MPs, who accused Johnson of provoking Islamophobia and accused him of using the sensitive topic for his own political agenda, with MP David Lammy even calling Johnson a "pound-shop Donald Trump".

    An independent panel, chaired by Naomi Ellenbogen QC, which investigated the article, has found that while the language used in the article was arguably "provocative", it would nevertheless be "unwise to censor excessively the language of party representatives or the use of satire to emphasise a viewpoint, particularly a viewpoint that is not subject to criticism", The Daily Telegraph reported on Friday.

    Boris Johnson's allies have welcomed the panel ruling, which cleared Johnson of all claims, The Guardian reported.

    "It is welcome news that Boris has rightly been cleared of any breach of the code," one of Johnson's friends told reporters. "The panel's ruling completely supported what Boris said from the very beginning — his article did foster respect and tolerance for the wearing of the burqa".

    Related:

    Tory Leadership Contest Rumours Grow as Boris Johnson Flashes New Haircut
    Embarrassing Footage of 'Worst Ever' Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson Goes Viral
    Boris Johnson Reveals How UK Should Prepare for 'No-Deal' Brexit
    Boris Johnson Paid Over $120k By US Asset Management Firm for Two-Hour Speech
    Ex-Brexit Secretary Raab Insists Boris Johnson 'is Not an Ally'
    Boris Johnson Calls for Granting Pakistani Blasphemy Convict Asylum in UK
    Boris Johnson: British People Did Not Vote for Colony Status
    Britain on 'Verge of Surrender' in Brexit Talks - Boris Johnson
    Tags:
    article, investigation, Islamophobia, Daily Telegraph, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse