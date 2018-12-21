Five Killed, Multiple Hurt in Methane Blast at Mine Facility in Czech Republic

PRAGUE (Sputnik) – A methane explosion at a coal mine, located in the vicinity of the Czech Republic’s eastern city of Karvina, left five people killed and 10 others injured while eight people are missing, the OKD company, which owns the mine, said.

The blast occurred late on Thursday at the depth of 800 meters (2,624 feet).

© Photo : pixabay Methane Blast Kills 3 at Kazakhstan Coal Mine – Interior Ministry

"Unfortunately, the data on the number of victims of the methane explosion seem not to be final. The evacuation of miners is underway. Rescue teams consisting of around 40 people are clearing away the debris, while the medics are working with those injured on the site and send them to the nearby hospitals," Ivo Celechovsky, the OKD spokesman, said.

The official confirmed at all the blast victims were Polish nationals who worked at the mine. Local media suggest that Czech mines located near the Polish border employed a lot of Polish nationals.

READ MORE: 2 Killed, 6 Injured in Blast at PDVSA Facility in N Venezuela — Reports