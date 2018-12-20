WATCH Alleged First VIDEO of Drone Flying Above Gatwick Airport

The operations at Gatwick Airport have been disrupted ever since several drones were spotted flying above airport's grounds. The UK army has been summoned to deal with the situation.

A video a drone flying above Gatwick Airport was published by the Daily Mail on 20 December. This is one of two drones that were reportedly spotted flying over Gatwick Airport at 9 pm GMT for about six hours provoking flights delays. The incident spurred a major investigation by the Sussex police as the use of drones around British airports is illegal and punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Earlier, Sussex Police stated via their Twitter account that the drones' flight was a deliberate act and posed no terror threat.