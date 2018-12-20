Security Tightened in Stuttgart Airport Amid Terror Fears - Reports

Security has been increased in one of the biggest airports in Europe along with other facilities in the German state of Baden-Wuerttemberg due to safety concerns as several people were spotted snooping in the airport.

The security reinforcements at the Stuttgart Airport could have been linked to a terrorist threat, the German Press Agency (DPA) reports.

Three people reportedly came to the security services’ attention. According to DPA, at least one of the suspects, who allegedly scoped out the facility, is classified as an Islamist threat. The agency cites its security sources as saying the Stuttgart suspects may be connected to a similar case at Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport, which witnessed increased security checks a week ago.

The German and French security agencies reportedly discovered a possible threat. According to the media outlet, initial indications came through at the beginning of December and were reinforced earlier this week.

Because of the search operation at Stuttgart Airport, security measures at the Friedrichshafen, Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden and Mannheim airports have also been tightened as a precaution. However, the police have said there is no evidence of concrete threat.