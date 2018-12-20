Drones Flying Over London Gatwick Airport 'Deliberate', Not 'Terror Related' Act

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Sussex Police have stated that they consider the recent flying of drones over London's Gatwick Airport's runway as a "deliberate" yet not terror-related act.

"We are carrying out a joint search w/ @Gatwick_Airport for the operators of #drones sighted at #Gatwick. Public safety is paramount and we will take all available actions to disrupt this deliberate act. There are no indications to suggest this is terror-related," Sussex Police posted on Twitter.

#GatwickDrones | We are appealing for information to help us identify the operators of the #Gatwick #drones. If you know who's responsible or have any information please call 999 and quote ref 1350-19/12. Please RT pic.twitter.com/jkcakBohMr — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) 20 декабря 2018 г.

UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Transport Baroness Sugg, responsible for aviation, voiced her belief that the drones were "absolutely being operated illegally".

"The drone operators are acting illegally, and there is a punishment of up to five years in prison for endangering aircraft, and unlimited fines", she said, as broadcast by Sky News.

She said that the airport would be open as soon as it was possible.

"We do need to ensure that the drones are not flying before the airport opens up", Sugg said.

Sugg emphasized that all drone users had to register their drones, take a safety test, and be aware of the laws.

Earlier on Thursday, London Gatwick Airport said it had suspended flights in the wake of reports that two drones were flying over its airfield.

2/2 Please do not travel to the airport without checking the status of your flight with your airline first. We apologise to everyone affected, but the safety of all our passengers and staff is our no.1 priority. — Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) 20 декабря 2018 г.

Two drones were reportedly seen flying over Gatwick Airport at 9 pm GMT for about six hours provoking flights to be delayed and a major investigation into the incident by the Sussex police.

