US Deepens Ties With Poland, Commitment to NATO 'Ironclad' - State Dept

"Deputy Secretary John Sullivan reaffirmed to Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz the United States’ ironclad commitment to the NATO Alliance and… applauded the continued strengthening of our bilateral relationship," Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said in the readout.
In addition, Sullivan "witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Polish Oil and Natural Gas Company (PGNiG) and Sempra Energy, which will assist in energy diversification for Poland," Palladino added.
Sullivan also met with Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda’s Chief of Staff, Minister Krzysztof Szczerski, as well as representatives from civil society and the business community, the readout said.
