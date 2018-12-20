US Deepens Ties With Poland, Commitment to NATO 'Ironclad' - State Dept

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is strengthening its bilateral ties to Poland, welcomes Warsaw’s boost in military spending and has an "ironclad" commitment to NATO, Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said in Warsaw on Wednesday according to a Department of State readout.

"Deputy Secretary John Sullivan reaffirmed to Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz the United States’ ironclad commitment to the NATO Alliance and… applauded the continued strengthening of our bilateral relationship," Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said in the readout.

Sullivan commended Poland for its commitment to spend 2.5 percent of GDP on defense by 2030 and celebrated the centennial of Poland’s reclaimed independence, the State Department said.

In addition, Sullivan "witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Polish Oil and Natural Gas Company (PGNiG) and Sempra Energy, which will assist in energy diversification for Poland," Palladino added.

Sullivan also met with Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda’s Chief of Staff, Minister Krzysztof Szczerski, as well as representatives from civil society and the business community, the readout said.

